Doja Cat Shows Off HUGE Back Tattoo In Topless Pic!

Doja Cat cannot stop showing off her latest ink!

For those who don’t know, the 27-year-old singer unveiled a massive tattoo on her back last month of a fine-line drawing of a bat skeleton. But apparently, that was only the start of the design! It appears she added a new detail to the stunning work done by Bang Bang tattoo artist Mr. K!

What is it? Doja hopped on Instagram last week to drop two topless photos showing a dangling spider included in her bat skeleton ink on her lower back! There’s more too. She also revealed she got a new tattoo done on her right hand of an eyeball with a dagger pierced through the center of it. Whoa!

Of course, the body art was done by Mr. K once again. He also posted on the ‘gram about his tattoo “session” with Doja in Los Angeles, noting that the pieces were “perfectly healed” now. You can ch-ch-check out the jaw-dropping tattoos (below):

NICE!!!

Doja did not give fans an explanation for her latest ink. However, she previously opened up about the bat design, noting how “bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new.” She added at the time:

“They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

We love learning about the special meaning these tatts hold for Doja. What are your thoughts on the latest pieces, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

