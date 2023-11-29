Ivanka Trump Skipped Thanksgiving With Daddy Donald Trump -- She Watched A Movie Instead?!

Need further proof Ivanka Trump has totally disowned her dad amidst his many controversies and legal problems? How about the fact the once close (too close) father-daughter duo didn’t even spend Thanksgiving together??

Instead of driving less than two hours so her kids to spend time with their grandfather Donald Trump for the holiday, she and Jared Kushner hosted a Friendsgiving at their newly renovated Miami mansion.

We only know details about the festivities because a Russian-American podcaster named Lex Fridman posted about it online, saying he was “grateful to have spent Thanksgiving with @IvankaTrump, @JaredKushner, and family.” He also revealed part of the celebration was a Thanksgiving movie:

“Especially epic was us watching Godfather. Greatest film of all time Leave the gun take the cannoli “

Ivanka responded, confirming the celebration and the cinematic choice:

“Spending Thanksgiving with you was as epic as that scene from The Godfather!”

The Godfather? Sure, a movie about a crime family is a little on-the-nose for a woman who just had to go testify in a trial in which her father and brothers are being accused of illegal business practices. And of course her father’s name IS Don! LOLz!

But it’s also a classic with a real fall feel and family themes — not a bad Thanksgiving choice tbh.

However, the bigger thing to us is not spending the holiday together when they’re that close. It feels like more major evidence of a rift, no? Well, maybe. Page Six‘s sources say they ARE going to spend Christmas together. Then again, their sources always seem to be in Donald’s inner circle, not Ivanka’s, so… We’ll see!

As for how Donnie spent his holiday, well, it must not have been a very peaceful and contented affair. While everyone else was in a turkey and mashed potato coma at 2 am, he posted this Happy Thanksgiving message on his Truth Social account:

“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a ‘tiny’ Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the ‘Bench’ & tell him what to do; & Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY.”

Super normal and fine.

