Donald Trump Jr's Hacked Twitter Says Dad Is Dead & Other Insanity!

Um… oops?

Donald Trump is maybe the only Republican NOT pushing the narrative that Joe Biden is too old for the presidency. You know, probably because he’s basically the same age! LOLz!

But still, the rest of the GOP are happy to keep hammering away at Biden’s mental acuity, and of course the idea he won’t make it through another term. Everyone except his son that is. Donald Trump Jr. on the other hand, is sending out the message that his 77-year-old father won’t survive the campaign! He posted on X (Twitter) on Wednesday morning:

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away”

He then added:

“I will be running for president in 2024”

Naturally, the Apprentice alum immediately started trending after the TOTALLY INSANE post. And of course, everyone figured out right away that it was nonsense. DJTJ had been hacked. The hacker also posted some more nonsense in the half hour it had control of the account, including:

“This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked” “Some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein” “I also f**ked your girl btw @LoganPaul”

Charming. To be honest, we kind of prefer the unhinged fake Don Jr. At least the lies are silly and not, you know, intentionally damaging to US democracy.

[Image via KENS 5/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]