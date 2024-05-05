Vanessa Bryant Honors Gigi On What Would’ve Been Her 18th Birthday In The Most Touching Way!

Vanessa Bryant is keeping her late daughter’s memory alive and well.

It’s difficult to believe it’s already been over four years since Gigi and her Los Angeles Lakers legend dad Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident — but Wednesday would have marked her 18th birthday. Vanessa remembered her in a touching post on Instagram, writing:

“Happy birthday to my gorgeous girl, Gigi! I love you. I miss you. I’m so proud of you. 2024 was your year. You would’ve been graduating high school and choosing which college to go to. (I would’ve been trying my hardest to convince you to stay close to home).”

What a big year it would have been… Not to mention it’s also the same year as Kobe’s famous jersey number! Vanessa continued:

“I’m proud of the change in sports you and daddy worked so hard on. You continue to motivate me and inspire young women and girls daily. I love you always, mommy. #PlayGigisWay #Mambacita Forever. #18. ”

So sweet. Gigi continues to inspire young athletes to this day, and Vanessa just proved it.

On Saturday, she announced that she and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation hosted a basketball camp for youth in the local Los Angeles community in honor of Gigi’s 18th birthday. Vanessa wrote in an IG post:

“In honor of Gianna’s 18th birthday, we hosted a special @MambaMambacitaSports Skills Academy basketball camp with @nikela, @lakers, and @uscwbb to share my daughter’s PLAY GIGI’S WAY™ spirit for boys and girls from local LA community organizations. We loved seeing their passion for basketball by embracing joy, curiosity, and competitiveness, while never taking any opportunity for granted, just like Gigi. #PlayGigisWay #HappyBirthdayGigi #18 5-1-06”

So sweet! We’re sure Gigi would have been so proud. Happy heavenly birthday!

