Donald Trump Asks Court For More Time Because There's SO MUCH EVIDENCE To Review!

Donald Trump has now been “arrested” and arraigned yet again, this time for the federal charges related to trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

If you missed it, the ex-Prez was indicted on four counts for the months of lies leading up to and following the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The DOJ is arguing the effort by Trump and his followers to replace electors, fudge the vote counts, and of course stop the certification with violence amounts to four major crimes:

conspiracy to defraud the US

conspiracy against the right to vote

conspiracy to impede the January 6 congressional proceeding

obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote

Those last two, directly related to January 6, each come with a whopping 20-year maximum prison sentence — we’re talking 55 years total if he gets the max. This is extremely serious stuff.

On Thursday Trump went to court and faced his arraignment on the charges. After being read the charges he pleaded NOT GUILTY to all. The judge then warned Trump very specifically — asking him to “please listen carefully” — not to speak to any witnesses or to commit any crimes, warning he could be arrested for real. You know, as opposed to the rich person kid gloves arrest where he gets to fly in and out of town.

His next hearing was scheduled for August 28 after proesecutors asked for August 21 and the defense asked for a week later. That’s basically a microcosm of what to expect from this case — if Trump’s team can delay long enough, he can potentially win the 2024 election before it’s over. And if he is re-elected, he’ll never face consequences for any of it. Ever.

That was just a week, but the defense has already started asking for bigger delays. The first? They say there’s just too much damn evidence! Assistant US Attorney John Windom told the judge the case “will benefit from normal order, including a speedy trial” — one of the rights all defendants have under the constitution. Trump attorney John Lauro argued it was “somewhat absurd” to try to follow the timeframe of the Speedy Trial Act because of the “massive amount of discovery information” he and his team had to go through.

In other words, there’s so much evidence the government have amassed for their case, it’ll take forever to go through it all… say, until November 2024? They didn’t really say that last part, but that’s definitely where they’d like it to go. We’ll know in a couple weeks if they get their delay — and by how long.

What do YOU think about the charges, Perezcious readers? Will Trump slip away without facing a trial?

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]