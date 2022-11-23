Ivanka Couldn't Say NO Fast Enough To Another 'Vicious & Toxic' Donald Trump Presidency

Ivanka Trump very publicly NOPED out of her father’s 2024 presidential run — but what was going on behind the scenes??

Last Tuesday Donald Trump announced he was indeed planning on running for president again in 2024 — not a big surprise as he had already promised/threatened he’d still run even if he was indicted on espionage charges.

The surprise came later that evening when the “First Daughter” — who had skipped the announcement — dropped her explanation on social media. She took to her Instagram Stories that night to declare she would not be a part of any campaign or potential administration going forward, writing:

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside of the political arena.”

As cordial as that was, it was still a big, fat rejection of her father — who reportedly tried hard to get her on board again. In fact, sources spilled afterward that Donny had given her and his son-in-law Jared Kushner the hard sell the whole weekend as the fam gathered at Mar-a-Lago for Tiffany‘s wedding. And of course the Art of the Deal author failed miserably to convince them.

According to an insider speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday, he never had a chance of getting her back. She wouldn’t go through that misery again for all the TMs in China:

“Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended.”

“The messy way it all ended.” That’s one way to refer to her father’s rejection of the election results and incitement of an attack on the Capitol Building. But it wasn’t just having to participate in her father’s second impeachment that made her hate Washington. The source explains:

“She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is, and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough.”

Bringing the right-hand woman act from The Apprentice to the White House may have looked appealing from the outside, but it turns out there’s a lot more scrutiny, responsibility, and consequences. Oh, and by all accounts the sketchy people who agreed to work with Trump got along like a literal house on fire instead of a figurative one.

This insider says all of Donald’s pleas wouldn’t have made her risk, well, having to enter a plea:

“Even if her dad begged her to be involved in his campaign again, Ivanka would turn it down flat. Her priority is to pursue a calm, low-key life now and enjoy her new professional start in the private sector, raise her family and stay away from the circus and volatility that will surely be coming along with her dad’s campaign.”

Anyone else thinking “the circus and volatility” is just the most civil euphemism for “federal charges”?

Still, the source maintains Ivanka is still in her father’s corner — just from a safe distance that ensures plausible deniability:

“She wishes him the very best and loves him dearly, but the ‘no’ couldn’t have come quicker on this occasion.”

So we guess she won’t be writing a tell-all exposing Trump like all his other former advisers that jumped ship? Well… time will tell.

