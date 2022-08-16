JFC, Trump Is Basically Threatening The DOJ With Violence Now!

The saga of the Don continues…

We’ve been following the fallout of the raid of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump‘s Palm Beach resort home, for a week now. And frankly it has only gotten worse and worse for the former president.

Trump has been trying to spin the execution of a warrant as Joe Biden and the federal government’s supposed unlawful persecution of a political rival. (Again, this is actually hilarious considering how often Trump has praised authoritarian regimes where this actually happens.) In any case, 45’s supporters demanded the DOJ prove the raid was lawful by showing the search warrant Trump claimed not to have gotten to review. But Attorney General Merrick Garland called his bluff and did release it. And it showed Trump had taken TS/SCI documents — stuff so top secret, you’re only allowed to read it in a special room. Usually this info relates to matters of national security. Not only did the warrant tell us Trump is officially being investigated for espionage, insiders claimed some of the docs he had were about nuclear weapons! Read all about it HERE.

Related: Trump Told Team He’s Running For President To Keep From Being Indicted For Crimes

One would think the implications of those documents being stored in a private citizen’s personal safe would scare any reasonable American. But it hasn’t stopped Trump’s supporters from blasting the FBI. The Bureau said over the weekend threats of violence against them have spiked following the raid, including the specific threat to “place a so-called Dirty Bomb in front of FBI headquarters”. A group of armed Trumpers gathered outside the FBI office in Phoenix, Arizona. One man even lost is life already in an armed attack on the Cincinnati field office last Thursday. All in support of Trump. Strange how the “America First” crowd always seems to put one disreputable real estate heir above their own country.

Obviously Trump himself is denouncing the violence, right? Telling his supporters they have no business making threats, bringing guns to FBI buildings, acting like domestic terrorists? NOPE!

The ex-prez spoke to Fox News Digital on Monday morning and stoked fear and anger like never before! He told the outlet:

“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one — years of scams and witch hunts, and now this.”

He added:

“If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that.”

Anything they can do to help? What is Trump trying to do here? Well, let’s read between the lines. He told the outlet:

“There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times.”

He called the execution of a warrant — in which the FBI took over a dozen boxes of documents of varying levels of secrecy — a “sneak attack.”

Far from playing down unfounded fears, he instead stoked the flames of conspiracy theories that the FBI was coming for random Republicans, saying they just “break in and take whatever they want to take.” As though they didn’t go through the months-long process of presenting their evidence to a grand jury.

He also furthered his own BS defense that any evidence they found was planted there:

“They could take anything they want, and put anything they want in. My people were asked to stand outside.”

He went so far as to spell it out, the argument that the FBI “could have planted anything they wanted.” Um, didn’t both Eric Trump and one of his lawyers already say they watched the raid on security cameras? Oops!

Donald continued by claiming there have been “years of fake witch hunts and phony Russia, Russia, Russia schemes and scams” but lamenting the fact “nothing happens to those people who perpetuate that — nothing happens with them.”

So let’s get this straight… he’s saying the government is behind all these conspiracies — and it’s a shame nothing happens to them in response. JFC, he’s encouraging his followers to attack them! How else could you read that?!

Trump said it’s on the DOJ to act to calm things down as violence continues:

“I think they would want the same thing — I’ve never seen anything like this. It is a very dangerous time for our country.”

What does he think they should do? He doesn’t say. He just keeps implying he can help. As in, if they allow him. If they get him on their side. He said:

“People are so angry at what is taking place. Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

There it is.

It’s in the DOJ’s hands. If they don’t do something, it’s going to get worse.

This is classic mob tactics. Think about it, they never come right out and say, “If you don’t pay us, we’ll burn down your store.” They say, “This is a nice place. It would be a shame if something happened to it because…” They imply. They get across the message.

Trump’s message is clear. He says the DOJ has to do something — like, say, TOTALLY EXONERATING him — and if that something isn’t done “terrible things are going to happen.”

This is a threat. It’s a veiled threat that his followers will commit even worse acts of violence, and it’s grotesque. The idea this man could ever have been president is worse than a scar on our nation’s history. It’s an open wound.

[Image via Fox News/WFLA/YouTube.]