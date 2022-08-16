Kristin Chenoweth Said WHAT To Shock Steve Harvey On Family Feud?!

Kristin Chenoweth sure has some, ummm, interesting taste in men!

The Broadway legend appeared on Sunday night’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud. And she stole the show from host Steve Harvey for reasons she probably doesn’t want anyone to remember!

The actress stepped to the podium to face off against fellow star Kathy Najimy in the ep. Steve’s opening question seemed simple enough:

“We asked 100 women: After the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

Lots of options, right?! Cheek and forehead come to mind…

Chenoweth buzzed in ahead of Najimy, but something got crossed up between Kristin’s brain and mouth! This was her response on national TV:

“Rhymes with heinous.”

WHAT?!?!

Her first choice after mouth is to go right to anus?!? LOLz! Why was THAT her go-to??

Steve was shocked by the answer. As anyone would be! He turned his back to the podium and was silent for a minute — before Chenoweth cut through the awkward and hilarious tension with an apology:

“I’m sorry! I’m a good Christian girl, forgive me!”

Oh nooooo! Maybe a little late for that!

Unfortunately for Kristin — and not surprising at all — “rhymes with heinous” was NOT on the board. Kathy checked in with “cheek.” That was on the board, the second-highest response in fact, and her team chose to play. Truly a heinous turn of events! Ha!

As Najimy’s crew took over, Steve turned to Kristin and delivered this line:

“You go stand right over there, young lady. You stay right over there, young lady.”

LOLz!

And he followed it with another quip:

“Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks.”

Seriously!!!

BTW, Kathy’s team got several answers: neck, chest, and ears. However, they eventually struck out looking for the final response, though, and Kristin’s team got another shot. But the Broadway legend’s attempt at redemption was more family-friendly this time: she answered “hand.” Sadly, it wasn’t on the board! The last two answers were back and shoulders. Oh, well! At least her second try wasn’t NSFW!!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious moment as it happened on air (below):

Too funny!!! This is right up there with “In the butt, Bob” as far as risqué game show answers go.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

