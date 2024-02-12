Donna Summer’s Estate BLASTS Kanye West For Using Song Sample Without Permission: 'Copyright Infringement'

Strike two for Kanye West.

Donna Summer’s estate is coming for the disgraced rapper after he apparently sampled one of her songs without permission. On Saturday, reps on the late star’s official Instagram page posted about the situation. They revealed that the Yeezy founder asked to use a snippet of one of her songs on Vultures and was denied. But then he went ahead and did it anyway:

“Kanye West… asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied… he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infringement!!!”

If you’re not familiar with the single, this is it (below):

Donna passed away from lung cancer in 2012 at 63 years old, BTW.

Related: Usher Performs Nostalgic Super Bowl Halftime Show With Surprise Guests!

And now, there are major issues with Ye sampling that track! As you can see (below), Summer’s estate was not at all happy with the usage:

They also tagged the Ghost Town rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, who is working on the Vultures album with Ye, Warner Chappell Music, and Universal Music Group… And also Sharon Osbourne, who is going through similar copyright infringement situation with her musician husband Ozzy Osbourne against Ye.

As we reported over the weekend, Sharon and Ozzy spoke out against the father of four after he asked permission to sample one of Ozzy’s live performances from the ‘80s but was denied. Like in the Donna situation, the rapper went ahead and did it anyways. That did not go over well with the Osbournes, who took a firm stance against the “antisemitic fool.”

Two for two… Big yikes! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Donna Summer/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]