Taylor Swift Continues To Provide A FEAST For Conspiracy Theorists -- Her Fave Number Was ALL OVER The Super Bowl!

Taylor Swift is never beating the conspiracy theories! Not with wild coincidences like this!

It’s no secret the pop star’s favorite number is 13, but did you know that number was ALL OVER at Sunday’s Super Bowl? A TV network actually broke it all down during the game, showing a list of all the “notable 13s” related to the championship and how a bunch of random connections all magically added up to 13! A fan captured all the deets, too! Ch-ch-check it out!

never beating the taywitch allegations pic.twitter.com/DAiPPSE0UZ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

Umm, that’s a LOT of 13s! We can just hear all the haters claiming this was rigged! LOLz! But maybe Taylor really is just the Kansas City Chiefs‘ lucky charm?! By the way, to make this even crazier, the Super Bowl marked the singer’s 13th game since linking up with Travis Kelce! Like, how was this NOT planned? It’s perfect!

Also, just for another super cute connection to the lovebirds, the night at Allegiant Stadium proved very full circle for the couple, too. The last time the musician was in the Las Vegas stadium, per fan videos, was during her Eras Tour when she sadly sang the lyrics to White Horse, including:

“I’m gonna find someone someday, who might actually treat me well”

Flash forward to this weekend and she has! Aw!!! Look at the difference a little time and lots of love makes (below):

last time taylor was in allegiant stadium, she sang “i’m gonna find someone someday, who might actually treat me well” & now her boyfriend just won the superbowl in the same stadium pic.twitter.com/Ks7d2dIKEt — sydney⸆⸉ ♡ (@sparksflyytv) February 12, 2024

Amazing! So much has changed in just a few months! But it sure seems like all of this was meant to be, doesn’t it?! And all the 13s feel like proof! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

