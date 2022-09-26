Olivia Wilde Accused Of Racism By Fans After Don't Worry Darling Actress Kiki Layne Reveals She Was Mostly Cut From Movie!

We’ve heard tons about the feud between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. But it turns out there’s another actress from the film who has some issues — and unlike Miss Flo she’s voicing them on her social media.

Kiki Layne plays the pivotal role of Margaret, the first character to realize something in the too-perfect town of Victory isn’t right. However, her oh-so-important role apparently got downsized quite a bit in the final edit!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, she shaded how the movie turned out by writing:

“The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel”

That part makes sense. She’s referring to co-star Ari’el Stachel, who played her onscreen husband Ted. Apparently the two found love on set! Isn’t that sweet? Just like Olivia and Harry Styles, only without all the controversy…

It was the next part Kiki added that made it clear she wasn’t just celebrating love but also jabbing Olivia et al! She wrote:

“They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.”

And the hashtags she included were likewise dismissive, instead of celebrating the film on its opening weekend, she conveyed not so subtly the fact she still got paid and happened to get a new relationship out the deal:

#GotMyCheck #GotMyMan #EverythingHappensForAReason

See Kiki and Ari’el looking happy (below):

Ouch!

Does this explains why her name is on the poster and yet she wasn’t on the red carpet at the Venice premiere? Heck, even Florence did that one. Even if she jetted off before having to actually speak to anyone.

Kiki’s fans were quick to rally behind her, commenting:

“I wondered why I had not seen you in Venice, BOO!!!” “we were robbed” “I’ll Add this to the long list of reasons why the film seemed so incomplete”

Considering how bad Olivia has come across with the rest of the promotional tour for the movie, it’s no surprise fans are thinking the worst about the decision to cut the part of a woman of color — while her own role likely lost very little screen time in the edit.

The harshest critics on Twitter wrote:

“olivia wilde could’ve removed some her scenes but she cut kiki layne’s scenes instead” “what makes this so f**king awful is kiki layne’s character was so integral to the plot im so disappointed. we rlly did not need to see bunny smoking her cigarettes and screaming at her kids the whole movie” “so olivia wilde gave her character more screen time than gemma chan’s and kiki layne’s characters who were actually more important to the plot. interesting” “of course, O is racist and we already knew”

We don’t know how other people of color in the film feel about this take, but we can say Gemma Chan — whose part also seemed very slim in the final film — commented with a single:

“ “

Hmm. BTW, Ari’el was all about the love in Kiki’s post! He commented:

“My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now “

Awww! Damn, boy!

We guess at this point we’ll throw it on the pile of controversies for the movie. Have YOU seen Don’t Worry Darling? Let us know what you thought in the comments (below)!

