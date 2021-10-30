Dorit Kemsley Breaks Her Silence After Being Robbed At Gunpoint In ‘Terrifying’ Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley spoke out for the first time after being robbed at gunpoint during a “terrifying” home invasion.

Earlier this week, three male suspects broke into the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mansion and ransacked the place for jewelry, handbags, and other expensive items. One of the intruders reportedly encountered Dorit while she was sleeping in bed and threatened to kill her unless she showed them where her belongings were in the house. The guys reportedly took about $1 million worth of items. More importantly, though, there were thankfully no injuries.

Since then, the television personality has understandably remained silent on the situation while her husband Paul Kemsley has provided a majority of the updates on how the family has been doing to fans. But on Saturday, Dorit finally broke her silence in an emotional and lengthy message on her Instagram:

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming.”

As we previously reported, her husband shared on his account that their children were completely “unaware” of what happened — and that still seems to be the case. She continued:

“My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

In order “to start the healing process,” Dorit explained she has already started working again and has leaned on the support of everyone around her following the incident:

“I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans, and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all your support.”

Alongside the post, the Bravolebrity reiterated how thankful she is that her family are safe at this time and for all of the love over the past couple of days:

“More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out.”

We are truly glad that Dorit is doing okay, and we hope she takes all the time she needs to heal after this traumatizing experience. Take a look at the entire statement (below):

