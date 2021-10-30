Dorit Kemsley’s Children Still Have No Idea There Was A Home Invasion & Robbery

Apparently, Dorit and Paul Kemsley’s children have no clue that their home was invaded and robbed earlier this week.

As you most likely heard by now, three men broke into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Encino Hills home on Wednesday night, while she and her two kids, 7-year-old son Jagger and 5-year-old daughter Phoenix, were sleeping. One of the men reportedly threatened to kill Dorit at one point and order her to direct them to her valuables. So scary! Thankfully, no one was injured, and the intruders only took her handbags and other expensive possessions. They reportedly left the property with about $1 million worth of items. The Los Angeles Police Department said of the situation in a press release:

“The victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects. The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.”

Truly a terrifying experience. Dorit’s husband shared an update on Instagram with fans on Friday, saying that their family is alright. However, he also revealed that the little ones are still “totally unaware” of what happened in their home as of right now:

“Dear Friends and Followers. I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can’t respond to every message (I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…. So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly. Much Love, PK and Dorit.”

We can certainly understand wanting to protect their kiddos from this! Take a look at his message (below):

His post was flooded with kind words from other Real Housewives cast members, including Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Andy Cohen specifically wrote in the comments section:

“We are all so grateful everyone is OK. And Dorit can teach us all a thing or two about facing down danger”

Meanwhile, Kyle Richards hopped on her own account to express her thankfulness that Dorit and the kids are safe following the scary incident. Alongside a photo of the Kemsley family, she wrote:

“Love you guys so much. So grateful you’re ok.”

Continuing to send so much love to their family at this time! But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Should Dorit and Paul tell their children what happened or not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

