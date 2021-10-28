RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Robbed At Gunpoint In Horrifying Home Invasion With Her Kids In The House

We can’t even imagine going through a terrifying situation like this.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint and robbed late Wednesday night as part of a terrifying home invasion at her Los Angeles-area mansion.

The 45-year-old reality TV star, who had just returned on Tuesday night from a trip to London, where she had attended her nephew’s wedding, was at her Encino Hills home when the incident took place. According to a source close to the RHOBH personality, three men broke into the home around 11:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday night. Horrifically, Kemsley’s 7-year-old son Jagger and her 5-year-old daughter Phoenix were in the house at the time of the incident, too.

The insider claims the men accessed the home through the children’s classroom door while the family was asleep, at which point two of the men walked into Dorit’s bedroom and woke her.

Horrified to see the men at the end of the bed, DailyMail.com reports that Dorit allegedly begged:

“Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.”

One of the men allegedly responded with the most chilling two words imaginable:

“Kill her.”

The intruders did not kill Dorit — thankfully, reports suggest that she was physically unharmed altogether. Still, the horror of that late-night incident is beyond belief. After rousing the 45-year-old reality TV star, the three men allegedly proceeded to ransack the house “for about 20 minutes,” though insiders say they did NOT enter the bedrooms belonging to her children. Thank goodness…

The intruders stole all of Kemsley’s jewelry and handbags, and left. At that point, Kemsley called the police, and the LAPD arrived to investigate. It’s unclear at this point whether they have suspects on their radar, or what (if any) evidence they were able to discover at the scene.

She also apparently contacted her husband, Paul ‘PK Kemsley, who had stayed back in London when Dorit returned home the previous day. According to the report, he is now on his way back to California to console his wife. Dorit is said to be “traumatized” by the incident, which is completely understandable. We can’t even imagine how we’d react to a situation like this.

RHOBH had been slated to start filming for its new season on Thursday, just hours after the incident. Now, obviously, Kemsley’s short-term future on the show is unknown. The report suggests “there is now a question mark over” how the swimwear line exec will move forward with production for the hit Bravo series.

Most importantly, without question, is the fact that Dorit and her children are physically unharmed after this incident. Handbags and jewelry can be replaced. Still, the emotional toll something like this takes on a person is devastating.

We are sending all of our prayers and love and support to the Kemsley family now as they grapple with the aftermath of this terrifying home invasion.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]