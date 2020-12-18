Drake Plays Doting Dad In New Pics With Son Adonis -- LOOK!

Cuteness overload!!

On Thursday, Drake shared a sweet moment between him and his son Adonis, and we are loving it! In a pair of Instagram Story pictures, the POPSTAR singer is seen getting his son ready and fastening a royal blue durag on his small head while wearing matching all-black attire. Grandma Sandy Graham even makes an appearance!

Related: Drake Announces Next Album Will Drop January 2021 — WATCH!

See (below)!

The 3-year-old has made quite the introduction on the ‘gram after a long time out of the spotlight. The rapper recently opened up to musician and friend Lil Wayne on his decision to start posting pictures of, and with, Adonis (breaking free from a growing trend of celebs keeping their children private), explaining:

“I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket… I just wanted to free myself of that.”

We’re all about protecting kid’s privacy, but, selfishly, we’re so happy Drake’s decided to share more of a look into fatherhood with the world. This duo is just too lovable to be missed!

[Image via Fayes Vision/WENN & Drake/Instagram]