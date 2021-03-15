Kim Kardashian Says The Past Year Was 'Challenging' And 'A Huge Cleanse' Amid Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is embracing the positive, discarding the negative, and trying to do her best to move on from what has been a challenging last 12 months — for her, and for everybody else!

The 40-year-old reality TV star opened up to Vogue‘s Jonathan Van Meter on Monday, discussing the coronavirus pandemic and its role in her life and that of her children. And while she didn’t mention him by name, we can’t help but wonder if Kim wasn’t also referencing estranged husband Kanye West in her comments here, too…

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down with Van Meter on the topic of An End Of An Era — and while a lot of us thought that was a reference to Kanye (LOLz), the duo kept it focused on the final season of Kim’s hit reality TV show and the major changes the world has thrown at everyone in the last 365-ish days.

Nevertheless, it’s tough not to read between the lines and wonder how much Kim is low-key calling out her embattled former partner with comments like these, about going through the last 12 months of pandemic life (below):

“I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people. But I also think that this year was a huge cleanse. And just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things.”

…Uh-huh! A cleanse of all types, eh, Kim? Kanye aside, the last year has given the KKW Beauty founder a chance to spend considerable time with her four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

For that, she sounds legitimately grateful:

“Just the amount of time that me and all my parent friends have all spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time. I always try to look at things in a positive way. Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family, and just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless.”

Priceless, indeed! And she’s also prepared to take the lessons of quarantine and apply them back to “normal” life once lockdowns and social distancing are phased out — hopefully over the next few months.

Kim said (below):

“When we do start to fill our plates back up, I hope we don’t fill them up with the things that don’t make us happy. Even the work schedule, I used to work non-stop and I would have done anything and everything at all hours and never would have taken into consideration just slowing down at all. So this was a forced halt.”

Hmmm…

Like we said, she never mentions him by name, but damn if there aren’t a few points in those quotes that correspond to what she’s going through with Yeezy.

BTW, if you want to watch Kim’s full Good Morning Vogue interview, which includes all this plus her take on finally wrapping up KUWTK, you can see it (below):

Inneresting — both in what was said and what wasn’t said! U have any reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on Kim’s Vogue sit down in the comments (below)!

