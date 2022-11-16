Drake Shades Taylor Swift With Petty Emoji Commentary On Her Midnights Chart Dominance!

Drake can’t stand not being number one, and it’s not a good look!

The 36-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Stories this week to reflect on the success of his Her Loss release from earlier this month. Many of his new tracks alongside rapper 21 Savage are killing it in the top 10 of the most recent Billboard Hot 100, which is no surprise. But!!! He’s not in first place! And that’s really pissing him off!

On Monday evening, the God’s Plan artist posted this shot to his IG Stories (below). In it, he reveled in the success he and 21 Savage have had in making hits with the new drop. As you can see, while the Toronto native may hold eight of the top 10 spots on the list, he does NOT have the top spot locked up:

Eight out of 10 ain’t bad! But whose name and track listing is covered by all those emojis then?! Ohhh, yeah. You already know. It’s Taylor Swift with her catchy TikTok-beloved single Anti-Hero! It’s her, hi, she’s the problem, it’s her!!

Drizzy was clearly so flustered by Taylor’s chart dominance that he had to cover it up with emojis like it wasn’t happening. Over on Twitter fans of both artists shared their thoughts about the emoji eruption placed squarely over Taylor’s talented name and track. As you can see (below), some of the reactions got HEATED:

“Drake messing with the one person who has NEVER lost a fight is sending me like Taylor is not the one she will get you in silence.” “Rare Drake W” “same vibes as him posting the lollapalooza posters but blurring out the small artists names” “Taylor big w, drake having a dj khalid [sic] moment” “Remember when Drake used to be an artist? A proper artist? I mean this is equal parts cringe and sad!” “This is actually funny af” “Drake being petty towards taylor because she blocked him on the charts… like bffr it was YOUR decision to release your album right after hers” “drake getting more attention for hiding taylor swift on his post because he was jealous of her success is more attention than what his music ever got.” “Acting like 21 ain’t carry the album” “He didn’t block Sam smith tho? Like it was clearly a diss” “Because he doesn’t have the balls to disrespect men”

Those last two comments came back-to-back replying to each other on Twitter. And, like, DAMN!!! That’s real shade! And it may not be totally wrong either?? What happened to there being no Bad Blood between these two? They certainly seemed close at one point!! Dang.

Perezcious readers will recall how Drake inserted himself into an unnecessary tussle with Megan Thee Stallion recently, too. Why come for these queens?! The Degrassi alum has all the money and clout in the world on his own. And good music, too! No need to shade successful women! It’s giving insecurity on his part!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Share your take on Drake’s drama down in the comments (below)!

