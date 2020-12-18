Amy Schumer Stuck In The Snow Couldn’t Be More Relatable — WATCH!

This feels like one big face-palm to end 2020.

Amy Schumer posted a HIGHlarious video of her stuck in a wintry mess on Instagram Thursday! The comedian laid flat on her stomach on a massive pile of freshly fallen snow while her husband Chris Fischer and their son Gene laughed alongside her.

The chef tried offering some wise advice, but could hardly help as he corralled the youngster and their adorable dog. Nevertheless, he encouraged his wife:

“Try lifting your leg. That’s going to bring your momentum forward.”

The 39-year-old ultimately slid down to the equally snow-covered street and was greeted by a warm kiss from her precious kid.

Ch-ch-check out the totally relatable and hysterical vid for yourself (below)!

LOLz! We can always count on the Expecting Amy star to cheer us up when we least expect it!

