Drew Barrymore Admits She 'Cannot Wait' For Her Mother To Die

Drew Barrymore is ready to live in a world without her mother. Yeah, that has to be the most brutally honest, shocking thing we’ve ever heard Drew — and maybe any celeb — say!

The daytime talk show host sat down with New York Magazine Monday, where she got candid about her troubled relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore, and how she feels that in order for her to move on, she needs the 77-year-old to… well, kick the bucket.

She explained that she’s actually jealous of her friends who have already lost their parents:

“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have that luxury.’ But I cannot wait.”

Damn, those are some harsh words… Especially coming from someone like Drew, who is known to be so sweet and empathetic.

The 48-year-old added:

“I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Wow.

We know that the Charlie’s Angels and her parents had a tumultuous relationship growing up — and of course her hard-partying childhood is the stuff of Hollywood legend. She’s opened up many times about her troubled upbringing in the past, admitting that Jaid began taking her to Hollywood parties before she was even 10 years old, where she would drink alcohol and consume drugs. She told The Guardian in 2015 that by the age of 8, she referred to herself as a “party girl,” and was going out with her mother five nights a week. By the time she was 12, she was in rehab, and a year later, her mother administered her into a psychiatric facility. She explained at the time:

“When I was 13, that was probably the lowest. … My mom locked me up in an institution. Boo hoo! But it did give an amazing discipline. It was like serious recruitment training and boot camp, and it was horrible and dark and very long-lived, a year and a half, but I needed it.”

After she left the mental health center, Drew got emancipated from her parents, and has pretty much been on her own ever since.

So, yeah, we can understand the sentiment of not being able to grow when such a traumatic figure still looms over you. But you have to get past them in your own head. The mom in there will be with you long after your physical mom has passed. Just saying.

Thankfully, Drew didn’t let that dark thought linger for too long, as she clarified later on in her New York Magazine interview:

“I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good. I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

The Never Been Kissed star added that she doesn’t “blame” her mother for all her turmoil, but they definitely aren’t best friends:

“I choose very consciously not to see my life as things that have been done to me. I want to see it as the things I did and chose to do. I’m not attracted to people who lay blame on others. I don’t find it sexy.”

Her father, John Drew Barrymore, died in 2004.

Poor Drew. She’s had such a tough life. We just hope that she continues to surround herself with light and positivity.

