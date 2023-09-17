Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show’s Return Following Backlash!

Good news! Drew Barrymore has made the decision to halt the return of The Drew Barrymore Show!

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday morning to announce she will no longer resume production of the daytime talk show until the strike in Hollywood is over. She wrote in a brief post:

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

As you know, Drew has faced a ton of backlash over the past week for announcing the return of her show for season four amid the ongoing strikes. No one ever expected the Scream star to cross the picket line since she previously had stepped down as the host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity with the writers. Although Drew apologized for her decision, no one was willing to accept it at the time, as she still planned on bringing back the show instead of fighting for striking writers.

But perhaps the backlash was too much for her or Rosie O’Donnell‘s advice got through to her because now she’s changed her mind!

We’re glad Drew finally did the right thing and paused the return of her show while writers continue to push for fair wages and better working conditions. Here’s hoping she learned her lesson from this debacle. Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]