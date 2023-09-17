Rosie O’Donnell BLASTS Drew Barrymore For Bringing Back Her Talk Show Amid Strikes!

Rosie O’Donnell has some “advice” for Drew Barrymore…

On Saturday, the 61-year-old television personality posted to Instagram a screenshot of an essay from Elizabeth Grey, who shared her two cents on what the 48-year-old actress should do regarding the return of The Drew Barrymore Show. The post read:

“Stop taping the show. Stop asking audiences to cross the picket line. Then ask someone to help you craft three declarative sentences. They should follow along these lines: I made an error. I apologize to the WGA for disrespecting the work of professional writers. I apologize to all union members who are withstanding real hardship as I live a life of luxury.”

Well said, Elizabeth! Say it louder! Rosie captioned the post “advice 4 @drewbarrymore” alongside a heart emoji. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Such good advice!

By now you’ve heard that the Charlie’s Angel star’s daytime talk show is returning for season four in the middle of the strikes in Hollywood — even though it is a struck show and employs union writers. Therefore, Drew is violating the WGA strike rules and hurting her writers as they fight for better working conditions and fair wages.

Drew, no doubt, was the last person anyone expected to become a scab. This is the same person who showed solidarity with the striking writers at first when she decided not to host the MTV Movie and TV Awards in May! And now the Scream star decides to cross the picket line? What the f**k.

Despite facing backlash, Drew has only continued to double down and justify her reasons for the show coming back amid the strike. She posted an emotional (non) apology video on Friday, saying there is “nothing I can do that will make this OK.” However, she stood by her decision at the end of the day:

“I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention. We aren’t gonna break rules, and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me, and there are other people’s jobs on the line.”

Ugh…

Sadly, Drew seems unwilling to change her mind — even if industry vets like Rosie speak out and plead with her to stop the show. Very upsetting to see. Thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

