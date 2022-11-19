Drew Barrymore Gets Spicy, Says She’s ‘Tried Everything’ In The Bedroom!

Drew Barrymore isn’t shy about letting everyone know what she’s done between the sheets – which is apparently “everything!”

While discussing the Netflix series How to Build a Sex Room on her Drew’s News podcast with co-host Ross Mathews, the 47-year-old actress opened up about her experience in the bedroom, confessing:

“I’m a dirty bird …. but just in the corners of my mind where I never will tell and it’s just for me. I can understand certain kinky things … Listen, I’ve tried everything. I’ve done everything — that’s why I’m so boring now.”

When asked by Ross if she’d ever been shocked she was “into” anything she’s tried, Drew replied:

“I don’t know if I was into it or not — I just wanted to try everything.”

While The Drew Barrymore Show host was down to try anything in the past, she noted on the podcast that she’s no longer looking to explore when it comes to sex nowadays:

“Those days are long gone. Back when I was younger, I had all the energy in the world, but now, no.”

This latest sex confession from Drew comes after she revealed she hasn’t even slept without anyone in the six years since her divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016. The Never Been Kissed star opened up about her perspective on sex in a vulnerable and lengthy blog after a woman she met at a workout class claimed she hated getting intimate. She made it clear to her fans that she doesn’t hate it, explaining:

“I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority. So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world! A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time.

She continued:

“Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of morning of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be. It took time. I’m proud of myself that I took that time.”

