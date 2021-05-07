Drew Barrymore Is WILD! Watch Her Get A New Tattoo LIVE On Her Talk Show!

Is this sanitary or no?!?!

During The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Drew Barrymore sat down with Ink Master star Ryan Ashley to get a new tattoo while ON-AIR. And even though the thought is absolutely wild, the fresh ink actually has a sweet meaning for her family.

“I am so excited I came up with this phrase, and I’ve been saying it to myself for the last five years it’s, ‘Home is where we are.’ You know if you are somewhere on vacation or you are in a rental or you are in transition or you have to move from state to the next, if you’re together, that’s where home is.”

The special words fall just below the names of her two daughters, Olive and Frankie, and above a sketch of a dove. Take a look (below):

The 46-year-old actress continued to explain how her kids have become her “home,” and she wanted to always carry the sentiment around.

“Home is where we are and wherever life takes you, if you are lucky enough to be alongside people you love then to me, that became the definition of home. Thank you for putting this most important life lesson on my arm for me. To my daughters, if you ever get to see this episode, you are my home, and I love you more than anything you are the reason I understand my whole life because of you so thank you, you are my home.”

Wow, what a beautiful way to honor your family. But we cannot get over the fact Drew did this on LIVE television! Ch-ch-check out the crazy yet heartfelt moment (below):

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]