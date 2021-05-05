Pete Davidson Reveals The REAL Reason For His Various Tattoo Removals!

Pete Davidson really is getting rid of a lot of his body art!

Fans were absolutely shocked in December when it was announced that Pete was in the process of removing his famous ink! The news leaked on Twitter when film critic Mike McGranaghan, who was part of a virtual panel for The King Of Staten Island, revealed the SNL star had already removed the tattoos on his hand! And now we finally know why!

Related: Pete Fell For Phoebe Dynevor After Watching Her Bridgerton S*x Scenes!

On Tuesday, the comedian chatted with Seth Meyers about his big decision — revealing that the body art had to go now that his film career has taken off! The 27-year-old shared:

“I didn’t think that they would put me in stuff. Like movie business or anything. Like I thought after this, after SNL, I thought that was a wrap.”

The Late Night host was reasonably a bit confused by the fact that Pete, who joined the comedy sketch series when he was only 20, thought he’d never get hired again. But the screenwriter made a good (if not a bit depressing) point — at his ripe old age of 27, “in Hollywood, that’s like forty!”

Now that he doesn’t have to worry about retiring prematurely, the star has decided he’s sick of having to show up to work early in order to cover up his sleeve-full of tattoos! Davidson explained:

“You have to get there like three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos cause for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much.”

Related: Pete Is Making A ‘Huge Effort’ In New Relationship With Phoebe Dynevor!

While the decision might give him some more free time in the future, it definitely doesn’t sound fun now!

“So now I am burning them off, but burning them off is like worse than getting them.”

Continuing to detail the experience, he joked:

“So before [the doctor] goes to laser each tattoo, you hear him announced what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not. So I will be sitting there all high off the Pro-Nox [nitrous oxide] … and then all of a sudden I’ll hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And I have to sit there and be like, ‘No, Dr. G.’”

LOLz!! Pete’s last words of wisdom for anyone considering a tat:

“If you’re going to get tattoos, just make sure you really, really want it — and aren’t on mushrooms.”

HAH! Wow, it’s crazy to think his ink will be gone soon! And all because of his serious commitment to work! Watch the full interview for yourself (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you sad to see his tattoos go? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Saturday Night Live/YouTube]