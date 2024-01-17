Dua Lipa Calls Her Dating Life ‘Confusing’ Amid New Callum Turner Romance!

Even a massive pop star like Dua Lipa finds dating “confusing” at times!

In a new interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer opened up about her love life — and it was all too relatable. Perezcious readers know that Dua has been romantically linked to a few people while in the spotlight over the past few years. Notably, she was with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Bella and Gigi, for two years before they broke up in December 2021. The Houdini artist eventually dipped her toe back into the dating scene and moved on with 42-year-old French filmmaker Romain Gavras. However, things fizzled out fairly quickly between them, too.

Rolling Stone shared that Dua confirmed that she was single again during this interview — which was done in December. Fortunately, it sounds like things ended amicably! In her upcoming new music, she even wrote lyrics about how she is at peace with her ex moving on with a new girlfriend, whom she called “really pretty.” Dua went on to explain of the breakup:

“When you have a feeling like that one, you feel really grown because you’re like, ‘Oh, whoa, I’m such an evolved human being that I can see my ex move on and feel good about it.’ I think I’ve had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly. Things ending in a nice way was such a new thing.… It taught me a lot.”

Despite going through a breakup, she sounded ready to mingle again. Although the process of dating, as she points out in the sitdown, is complicated for a celebrity:

“Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing. It’s either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person.”

Dating can be pretty tough for everyone, no matter who you are! However, Dua seems to be doing alright in the dating department! Her solution seems to be… dating another celeb! And not just that, a fellow Brit whose star is on the rise! Earlier this month, the Grammy winner was seen cozying up with actor Callum Turner. They were caught slow dancing at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. A Page Six source soon confirmed they were an item, and “mad about each other” already. And since then, Dua and Callum quit hiding their relationship altogether!

So things seem to be going well for her when it comes to romance! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

