Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Is Now Dating His Friend -- The Guy She Told Him Not To Worry About!

Christine Baumgartner is moving on!

Months after settling her contentious divorce with Kevin Costner, the single mom has set her eyes on a new man. Or did she already have him in her sights?? Remember last summer when the Yellowstone star had suspicions that his ex-wife was secretly dating one of his friends, Josh Connor? Well, while she may have denied it at the time, the pair are now officially an item.

On Monday, a friend of the 49-year-old’s told People that she’s been dating Josh “since she split from Kevin” and that she “likes hanging out with him.” The insider added that “Josh was initially just a friend,” but that their romance has since blossomed because he’s apparently going through similar circumstances:

“He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy.”

Oof. Does this feel weird to anyone else?? Christine’s lawyers vehemently denied she was dating him during child support hearings last summer when she demanded more money from Kev… and he claimed Josh had given her $20k! Remember, the two went on what seemed like a romantic getaway to Hawaii last summer.

A second source confirmed to the outlet that she and Josh “are dating, although they had a strong friendship before that.” Yeah, a friendship that ALSO included Kevin — since the former couple were NEIGHBORS with Josh! Awkwarddd! The source added they’re “at the same place in their lives” and that “they are having a lot of fun together.”

Just last week, the DailyMail.com obtained pics of Christine dropping Josh off at his Montecito home — where he unloaded luggage.

