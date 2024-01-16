Hot New Couple Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Decide To Stop Hiding! LOOK!

We guess Dua Lipa and Callum Turner no longer give a…

The hot new British celeb couple were outed when they were seen slow dancing at the premiere of Callum’s new Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. It wasn’t long before sources were coming out to confirm the IDGAF songstress and the Boys In The Boat star were indeed in the early days of a romance.

Well, no point in playing it close to the chest anymore, right? So on Sunday night they said eff it and went public! Dua accompanied Callum to his Q&A event at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California. So supportive! Afterward they met up with friends and all went out to the R+D Kitchen for dinner and cocktails.

Per eyewitnesses they looked WAY into one another. And who could blame either of them?? Ch-ch-check out the cute pics (below)!

New couple Dua Lipa and Callum Turner step out together for the first time https://t.co/XFQbmyuhBG pic.twitter.com/iK1xniCW6H — Page Six (@PageSix) January 15, 2024

There ya have it, ladies and gentlemen. These two are spoken for!

