Dua Lipa & FKA Twigs In Love Triangle With Hunky Netflix Star?!?

The latest of Dua Lipa’s New Rules must be having no rules — based on this messy romantic entanglement! The hitmaker, whose newest song with Megan Thee Stallion is on a fast-track to becoming the earworm of the summer, is seemingly in a love triangle with none other than fellow songwriter FKA twigs!

Dua was recently spotted in a club in Madrid dancing with Aron Piper — the actor who plays the lovable and shy Ander on Netflix’s Spanish teen drama Elite. And when we say dancing, we mean… dancing.

In the video, originally posted to TikTok, the pair can be seen getting very hands on and grinding on one another while dancing. In a second part, they can be seen whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.

See the heat (below):

WOW! The chemistry between these two!

Related: Shakira & Gerard Piqué Confirm Split Amid Cheating Allegations!

Fans of the singer and the actor were quick to find the vid via the hashtags, and they had differing opinions on the video. Dua split with her longtime boyfriend Anwar Hadid six months ago, so fans are pleased to see her move on. One tweet got over 80 thousand likes and featured a screenshot of the heated moment with the caption “dua lipa and aron piper being besties”. One fan responded with lyrics from Lipa’s hit song One Kiss:

“One kiss is all it takes, falling in love with me”

The excitement would soon turn into confusion, however, when FKA twigs posted her own TikTok featuring Aron. In the video she and the 25-year-old can be seen on a beach in the midst of a spicy makeout sesh.

WHA??!

Not only that, she posted the video THE MORNING AFTER Aron and Dua were spotted at the club!

Um… WHAT? Did Aron leave the club and go straight to making out with another girl on the beach? Or was twigs taking a jab at Dua and Aron for the TikTok that captured their antics by posting an old vid she had stored??

FKA’s video has garnered over HALF A MILLION views and nearly 5,000 comments, most of which speculating a love triangle or argument between the two singers:

“THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTING FOR ARON PIPER WHATS TEAAA” “She’s unhinged and I’m living for it.” “Here she go y’all” “Maybe it’s a shot of a videoclip? What about Dua Lipa? What’s going on?” “What’s happening? What song is this?”

The song in the background of the video only raised more suspicion as it’s an unreleased song of twigs’ called Killer. The lyrics that can be heard are “it’s dangerous to be a woman in love”.

But is she the woman in love? Is she dangerously in love with Aron Piper? And what about Matty Healy of The 1975, her supposed boyfriend since 2020? He confirmed as recently as March they were still together, what’s going on??

No one in this suspected love triangle has spoken out about the drama, which only further fuels speculation that this may be a publicity stunt for an upcoming collaboration between the two musicians.

Related: Jason Momoa Is Reportedly Dating Eiza González Following Split From Lisa Bonet!

In case you hadn’t heard, the pair already recorded a track together, titled Why Don’t You Love Me, that was teased during Dua’s livestream way back in 2020.

In January, twigs spoke to Apple Music about her anticipated collab with the Levitating singer, saying that the song was “not scrapped” and that there’s “no reason” they haven’t released it yet. Hmm…

So, is this a love triangle — or just a very clever way at teasing the finally completed collab between these talented pop stars? Maybe with a The Boy Is Mine-style music video starring the sexy Aron Piper? Let us know what YOU think!

[Image via Instagram/FKA twigs/Dua Lipa/TikTok/FKA twigs]