If Looks Could Kill! Dua Lipa Looks Like A Villainess Queen At The 2024 Met Gala!

If looks could kill!

The 28-year-old is turning heads at the 2024 Met Gala in New York! Dua is gracing the red carpet in a stunning black ensemble consisting of sheer fabrics, feathers, elbow-high gloves, lots of diamonds, and a tight corset. See (below):

Hawt!

The pop star, who just dropped her new album Radical Optimism, sort of gave the opposite of the vibes of her new music… But in, like, the coolest way!

Dark, shadowy, goth (srsly, so much goth this year!) — just like Cardi B, she looks like an evil queen who would be lurking around The Garden of Time! And her iconic red hair just sells the look even more!

Reactions to Dua’s ensemble, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]