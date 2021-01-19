Dua Lipa SHUTS DOWN Pregnancy Rumors After Sparking Questions Over 'Cryptic' Emojis On Instagram

Put those detective glasses away, fans.

Dua Lipa confirmed on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she is NOT pregnant, despite confusing fans with a slew of baby-related emojis! Turns out this popstar wasn’t leaving us any clues, after all.

ICYMI, on January 13, the Levitating singer shared photos of her outfit of the day on Instagram, catching followers’ attention with the baby bottle, angel, and teddy bear in the caption (which has since been deleted). But explaining it to the late night host yesterday, the 25-year-old recalled her thought process:

“I like finding little random emojis. I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn’t think this through.”

Despite deleting the post in question on IG, she forgot to remove it from Twitter. See (below). Seems pretty worthy of a pregnancy announcement, right?

Apparently that never even occurred to the Grammy winner, as she continued to tell Jimmy about her mishap:

”I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’ And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment [and] I’m like, ‘Surely, I don’t look pregnant.’ And then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.’”

The Future Nostalgia musician took her moment on television to set the record straight, declaring:

“I am not pregnant, just to clear up. Not pregnant.”

LOLz!! Guess Dua’s not like Taylor Swift adding clues to everything she uploads. This mixup is sure to teach her a lesson though — and we bet the former model will be putting much more thought into her emoji selections from now on!

Ch-ch-check out the full interview clip (below) in which the songwriter also recalled accidentally referring to Gwen Stefani as Blake Shelton’s wife months prior to their engagement! Too funny!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Did these emojis catch you off guard, too? Or were the singer’s biggest fans reading far too into the tiny images?

Let us know!!

