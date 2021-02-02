Celebrity Pastry Chef Duff Goldman & His Wife Welcome Their First Child!

Life doesn’t get any better than this for Food Network star Duff Goldman!

The celebrity pastry chef and his wife, Johnna Goldman, welcomed their first child together on Monday, Feburary 1. And from the sound of their announcement sharing the good news, it’s clear they are on top of the world right now! So great!

Related: The KarJenner Fam Takes Over Social Media To Celebrate Stormi’s 3rd Birthday

The former host of Ace of Cakes revealed his daughter’s name in the announcement, calling their new bundle of joy Josephine Frances Goldman. And the reality TV star and foodie celeb absolutely gushed about her throughout the reveal, at one point writing (below):

“I have no words to describe this blessing. Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in the whole world. Some friends have told me that the love I’ll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I’ve ever experienced and they were totally right.”

Awww!

Ch-ch-check out the full announcement (below), in which Duff also proudly praises his wife’s strength and intuitiveness, too:

Awww! So heartwarming!

Congrats to the whole family and especially sending all of our love to that SUPER cute little girl!

Look at those adorable cheeks and those precious little fingers and toes… We can’t even handle it! LOLz!

[Image via Duff Goldman/Instagram]