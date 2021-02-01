The KarJenner Fam Takes Over Social Media To Celebrate Stormi Webster's Third Birthday!

It’s a perfect day for a birthday celebration!

Stormi Webster turns three today, and Kylie Jenner and the rest of her extended family are going over the top on social media to celebrate the little girl’s BIG day!

Related: ‘KUWTK’ Fans Are SHOCKED By Kylie’s Appearance In The Final Season Trailer!

Of course, the girls had already been low-key celebrating the birthday weekend with a special family trip together, but it’s lovely to see so much social media love pouring out for the 3-year-old, too!

Ch-ch-check out all the family birthday celebrations (below)!!!

Kim Kardashian West

Kicking it off, Kim Kardashian West showed her love and appreciation for her adorable niece on her big third birthday:

Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! OMG Stormi ⛈ You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can’t believe you are three years old! ????Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl! pic.twitter.com/K4JemD11l7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2021

You love to see it! What a cute group of cousins!

Kris Jenner

Just like her daughter Kim, momager Kris Jenner opted for a Twitter tribute for the adorable little girl on her special day, as you can see (below):

Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Stormi!

You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend anyone can imagine! You are so smart and funny and sweet and have a heart of gold..and you have PATIENCE!! I love you so much Stormi Lou❤️❤️❤️ Xoxox pic.twitter.com/FsIci1kyKG — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 1, 2021

Awww!

Hey, Stormi’s getting older now, and it makes us wonder: how long until momager Kris can get her into the right reality TV vehicle to really build her brand?? LOLz!

Kendall Jenner

Never to be outdone by her family peers, sexy supermodel Kendall Jenner opted for a fun pair of pics showcasing Stormi out and about, doing her thing as an increasingly active toddler:

Go go get ’em, little girl!

The world is your oyster and you’ve got your whole life ahead of you!

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian clearly got emotional celebrating Stormi’s big day! Not only did she find it wild that the little girl is now three years old, she also noted (correctly) that her own daughter True Thompson will soon turn three, too! Wild how time flies like that!

So it’s Stormi‘s third birthday today. I am so emotional because that means True is going to be three next. I don’t know if I can handle this. How did three years go by so quickly? I can’t believe Chicago and Stormi are now three ???????????? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 1, 2021

They grow up so fast, don’t they?!

Kylie Jenner

Of course, Stormi’s proud momma couldn’t be outdone, could she?!

Kylie not only shared an incredibly sweet series of pics to her Instagram account, she also delivered a couple of memorable Stories moments about her beloved daughter, as well:

What a sweet, sweet message to share! Our hearts are so full…

LOVE to see it!

Weirdly, as of mid-day Monday, we haven’t seen Kourtney Kardashian or Rob Kardashian come through with social media celebrations for the little girl.

Alas, it’s clear little Stormi has a LOT of love surrounding in her extended fam! Can’t ask for anything more, really. That’s the important stuff!

Happy Birthday, Stormi!!!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Kendall Jenner/Instagram]