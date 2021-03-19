Elderly Asian Woman Was The Victim Of A Random Attack -- Then She Grabbed A Stick And Fought Back!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Yet again, we’re seeing random violence against Asian Americans, only this time the victim fought back!

Xiao Zhen Xie alleges she was just minding her business on Wednesday when a white male came out of nowhere and punched her in the eye. The 76-year-old told reporters and police she grabbed a nearby plank of wood to defend herself.

But she did more than that! She sent the attacker to the hospital!

Eyewitness Dennis O’Donnell, who happens to also be the sports director for local station CBS KPIX 5, walked up on the attack in the aftermath and grabbed some footage that he posted on Twitter.

In his tweet, he wrote:

“Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco. Effort I got more details.”

Check out the full post below (and the video):

Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco. Effort I got more details pic.twitter.com/5o8r0eeHE2 — Dennis O'Donnell (@DennisKPIX) March 17, 2021

In the clip, you can CLEARLY see Xiao’s affected eye as she begins yelling at her alleged attacker — who is also covered in blood and on a stretcher, looking at her like she’s the scary one.

She can be heard screaming in Chinese:

“You bum, why did you hit me? This bum, he hit me.”

Wow! This is just awful. And in the footage you can hear in her voice how understandably scared she is.

O’Donnell told KPIX:

“There was a guy on a stretcher and a frustrated angry woman with a stick in her hand. The woman said that she was hit. She attacked back. From what I could see, she wanted more of the guy on the stretcher and the police were holding her back.”

And that seems to be the general consensus from all witnesses: that the grandmother wasn’t about to let some man get away with his abuse!

Speaking with KPIX via daughter Dong-Mei Li (who served as the translator), Xiao said she was standing at the crosswalk waiting for the light to change when the man punched her in her left eye, apparently for no reason. She cried:

“I don’t know why he attacked me!”

Xiao’s daughter commented on her state after the incident and reported that there was some serious damage done to her eye — which is just so heartbreaking. Li described her mother’s injuries:

“Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding. The right eye still cannot see anything and still bleeding and we have something to absorb the bleeding.”

Yikes.

Her grandson John Chen commented on her state, too, saying:

“As you can see she is extremely terrified. She’s terrified to even step out.”

BTW, Xiao’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the medical costs for recovery. As of this writing, it has raised over $440,000 as the poor woman is being hailed as a hero.

See more on her story (below):

Sadly what happened to Xiao is not an isolated incident but part of a wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes in the San Francisco area and beyond.

This is, of course, in the wake of the Atlanta massacre, in which a white male went on a shooting spree across three massage parlors, and eight people, including six Asian women, ended up dead.

Hate crimes in general have increased in frequency over the past few years, and to be perfectly frank, the fearmongering, racist rhetoric of our former POTUS is the obvious factor. Trump poured gasoline on the fire of white supremacy and xenophobia, and it’s still burning — and consuming far too many innocent people. So forgive us if we don’t shed a tear for some guy who got beaten with a stick because he picked the wrong woman to mess with. Allegedly.

