Flavor Flav Defends Jelly Roll After He Was Bullied Off Social Media Over His Weight!

Flavor Flav is standing up for his boy Jelly Roll.

In Wednesday’s episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, she revealed that her country singer husband had to get off social media because critics wouldn’t stop bullying him about his weight. She called him the “sweetest angel baby” and urged listeners to consider what someone may be going through mentally before saying hurtful things. See her talk about it (below):

So sad! And randomly, but inspirationally, the Flavor of Love reality star couldn’t agree more!

On Wednesday, Flav re-shared Bunnie’s clip on his own Instagram Story. Along with it, he wrote:

“Y’all gone and bullied one of the NICEST guys off social media,,, my man helping so many people everyday better their lives,,, LOVE me some JellyRoll and Bunnie NOT COOL”

Say it louder for the people in the back!!

And his support didn’t end there! He also took to X (Twitter) with a spirited video talking about what a stand up guy the Save Me singer is, as well as how much his music does for some people. Flav said:

“Hey, yo, check this out. This is Flavor Flav speaking up for my boy Jelly Roll. How dare y’all try to judge my man about his weight and his character. Let me tell you something, this man is winning awards for his music, okay? This man’s music has been giving a lot of people hope that’s stranded in the streets, locked up in jails, people that’s on drugs, you know what I’m saying?”

Jelly Roll is a six-time CMT Music Award winner. So Flav isn’t wrong!! The rapper continued:

“And let me tell you something. On a personal note, Jelly Roll is one of the nicest, I mean one of the absolute nicest men on the planet that y’all would ever want to know, and a lot of people would love to be like Jelly Roll. You heard me? So, yo, for all of y’all that’s trying to judge my boy Jelly Roll, I think y’all need to take a step back and judge yourselves, you know what I’m saying? Because y’all judging him is not going to stop him from being successful. Power to you, Jelly Roll.”

Y’all gone and bullied one of THE NICEST people off social media ,,, so I felts the need to standup for my man JellyRoll. That man does so much for people and communities through his music and activism ,,, Luv me some @JellyRoll615 and Bunnie pic.twitter.com/IKHL1uYvA7 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) April 24, 2024

You tell ‘em Flav! He’s hitting all the marks with this one!! And on top of being a kind soul, the Wild Ones singer clearly knows how to read vibes… Heck, just ask Diddy.

BTW, separate from all this, Jelly Roll has been on top of his game. Earlier this month, hegushed about losing over 70 pounds. He told People:

“I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

Love that! We hope he doesn’t get discouraged by all the haters, ’cause he has a LOT going for him!!

