Here’s How Elizabeth Hurley & Hugh Grant Have Remained Friends For Over 20 Years After Breaking Up

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant have mastered the art of remaining friends after a breakup!

In fact, so much so, the 55-year-old actress said she is still “extremely good friends” with the ex-boyfriend after calling off their 13-year romance in 2000. But what is their secret to success? Elizabeth explained it all comes down to respecting your former partner’s new life, telling People’s In The ’90s podcast:

“You know, we went through so much together. But I’ve been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life.”

Related: Hugh Grant Reveals Son ‘Stabbed Himself In The Face’ With A Pen — WHAT?!

They’ve certainly weathered through a bunch of tough times together — especially after the actor was infamously caught with a prostitute in 1995. Despite all that, the duo have managed to build and maintain a strong platonic relationship:

“We haven’t been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship. But we’re always very aware that there are other people in our lives. There’s partners, there’s children. You can’t just, sort of, live in a lovely, rosy, mist of the past. You have to move with the times and be very respectful of the present, which we are.”

The twosome are so close they talk on the phone daily. Grant is even the godfather to Hurley’s son with Steve Bing. So if that doesn’t speak volumes, we don’t know what will! Speaking with People in October 2020, the current single revealed how she often seeks out his business advice, saying:

“The last time I spoke to Hugh would be this morning. I speak to him quite a lot. I was asking him for his advice on a script I just received. I still go to him for advice on scripts; even though he’s very happily married with five children and I’m very happy in my own life, there’s still certain bits we cross over with very well.”

And the feeling is mutual! The Love Actually star, who married Anna Eberstein in 2018, previously told the publication that he and Elizabeth have a “brother and sister” connection, adding:

“I think it’s partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding.”

Wow. It’s quite refreshing to see that these two are still such good pals when so many Hollywood relationships tend to end so badly. Reactions to Elizabeth’s ultimate friendship guide, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, WENN/Marcus Hoffman, Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram]