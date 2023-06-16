Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Directed Her Intimate Scenes In Erotic New Movie

We’re all for tight knit families, but how close is too close??

Damian Hurley, the 21-year-old son of model/actress Elizabeth Hurley, quietly made his directorial debut last year in a film called Strictly Confidential, which co-stars his famous mother.

The film, which has yet to set a release date, just dropped its first trailer, and there’s a LOT going on. One of the glaring plot points seems to be that Liz, who plays Lily, gets seduced by Natasha, played by Pear Chiravara, resulting in some steamy girl-on-girl action. And if you’re wondering, yes, that means Damian directed his own 58-year-old mother’s erotic scenes.

Ummm…

The official plot synopsis sets up that the main character Mia, played by Georgia Lock, is “haunted by the suicide of her best friend Rebecca,” and ends up on a Caribbean vacation with Rebecca’s family. From there, things start happening that lead Mia to suspect there may be more to her friend’s death than initially believed.

The trailer is hard to track down, but you can watch it HERE.

Inneresting stuff. The film is both written and directed by the Austin Powers star’s son. That means he came up with the character for his mom to play AND filmed her erotic scenes himself! Yeesh! A lot of families get therapists, these two share an intimacy coordinator!

When shooting wrapped back in December, Damian took to Instagram to thank everyone involved, especially his momma, who apparently promised she’d be in his first feature:

“Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream”

He added at the time:

“This has genuinely been the most incredible experience, both professionally and personally. I’ve made lifelong friends and learnt many valuable lessons. I’m so so proud of this film and REALLY want to share lots and lots right now (sadly not allowed as nearly every photo I have contains a huge spoiler lol) but WATCH THIS SPACE. More coming very, very soon xx”

We don’t even have the energy to call this out as being an obvious nepo baby project, we’re still too weirded out by the sex scene idea! Though it does seem strange enough we’re almost morbidly curious about the movie now…

Will YOU be tuning in, Perezcious readers? What are your thoughts on the odd casting choice for such a sex-charged film? Let us know in the comments down below!

