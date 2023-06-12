Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of Being An OnlyFans Star!

Charlie Sheen’s daughter is letting fans behind the scenes about what it’s like to be a content creator on OnlyFans!

In a new “get ready with me” TikTok on Thursday, Sami Sheen decided to get very candid about what it’s like to be a “sex worker.” As you’ll recall, the 19-year-old joined the platform last year very much to the dismay of her father! Pretty quickly afterward, however, her momma Denise Richards showed total support — by starting her own page!

At the time, Sami promised her subscribers exclusive uploads multiple times a week. She has posted over 200 times in the last year and has nearly 60k likes on the platform, so it seems like things have been going well! But like every job, there’s a lot more to it than outsiders will realize. So back to that TikTok…

Related: Watch OnlyFans Star’s Epic Clap Back To Piers Morgan!

In the clip, the teen put her makeup on while explaining some insider secrets of her NSFW gig. Addressing the fact she doesn’t show off her entire chest on-screen, she dished:

“I think one of the main questions that I get asked by all my subscribers is when can we see the nips? I know you’re probably thinking how the hell are you a sex worker if you keep these censored but trust me, I have my ways, ok? I have my ways! I still show pretty much everything.”

As for why she’s waiting, she suggested she has plans for a boob job, sharing:

“I just want to wait until the girls are done so I’m fully confident with everything I’m showing, but, you know, I still show a lot on there.”

Another reason for the secrecy is to build up anticipation for the day she really strips down, she continued:

“I think I’m also just excited for the anticipation because like the big reveal, like, ‘Oh yay! You can finally see everything and look they’re really big and nice and squishy.’ I just want to wait.”

She went on to reveal her “least favorite” content to make is the videos, sharing:

“I’m so awkward! Like, trust me, they do very well, but I’m so awkward. I don’t know. You can feel it through the screen.”

LOLz!

Related: Iggy Azalea’s OnlyFans Page Earned HOW MUCH In One Day?!

She’s also not a fan of having to shave her “whole entire body” before shooting new content, something she has to do each and every time. Now THAT’s work! Which is why she plans to start laser hair removal, she revealed:

“I’m starting laser hair removal soon so that’s gonna be a huge game-changer. I just can’t stand shaving my whole entire body every time I need to work! It’s so annoying!”

To celebrate her one-anniversary, which will take place on Tuesday, Sami plans to go out to dinner with her friends. She teased:

“Dinner’s on me, obviously!”

Guess she’s makin’ bank!

Check out her GRWM vid (below)!

As mentioned, her famous pops isn’t thrilled with her career moves. The Two and a Half Men star blamed his ex-wife for Sami’s choices, telling Page Six last year:

“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

As you might recall, Sami was briefly living with her father amid a “strained” relationship with her mother in 2021, but she decided to move back in with the reality star right before starting her risqué account. Blaming Denise, he noted:

“This did not occur under my roof.”

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was 100% supportive, she told the outlet:

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Richards also slammed Charlie for judging their daughter’s choices while pointing out her own past appearing in Playboy photo shoots and Wild Things. Now that Sami’s a year in, we don’t see her changing her mind about this line of work anytime soon. Sorry, Charlie! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Sami Sheen/Instagram]