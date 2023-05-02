Kim Kardashian DEFENDS American Horror Story Casting Amid Backlash!

Kim Kardashian is determined to prove her haters wrong!

During Monday night’s Met Gala, the model caught up with Variety about her controversial casting in the upcoming season of American Horror Story. As you may have heard, several legendary actresses have come out of the woodwork to bash The Kardashian star’s involvement in the horror anthology series, but Kimmy Kakes doesn’t seem to mind. While all smiles on the red carpet, the 42-year-old socialite revealed:

“We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started, and I’m so excited.”

Oooh, it’s all happening soon!

On why she agreed to the project, she expressed:

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

When asked if she is taking acting lessons to prepare for what we assume is a MUCH more challenging role than her past cameos in TV and film, she enthusiastically shared:

“I am, of course. Yes! Yes! It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself. I definitely want to make sure that I come prepared and do the best that I can. I’m definitely doing that and doing everything I can to make that happen.”

Good for her! And it’s not too surprising, honestly. AHS has been scaring audiences for nearly a dozen seasons now. We don’t think creator Ryan Murphy would throw in a Kardashian if she wasn’t going to deliver!

Hear Kim defend her role (below)!

Details on the SKIMS founder’s role have been kept under wraps, but the screenwriter did reveal the mother of four will be playing a character created just for her. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he shared:

“[Showrunner and writer] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim. This season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

The season is titled “Delicate” and is based on Danielle Valentine‘s novel Delicate Condition. Emma Roberts will also be co-starring.

While there are many people who are curious to see what the reality star will bring to the table, not everyone is pleased to see her snag such a big role in the iconic series. Last month during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Patti LuPone said she doesn’t like the casting choice and accused Kim of stealing roles from seasoned actors:

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. You know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

“Mrs. Worthington” is a reference to Noël Coward’s 1935 song of the same name about encouraging momagers not to put their kids in show business. Shortly after, Sharon Stone also expressed her disapproval, saying actors have “studied” and “suffered” for their work, noting:

“It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing.”

Kim’s biggest acting gig aside from AHS is her involvement in PAW Patrol: The Movie. Other than that, she’s made cameos in various sitcoms and films, but nothing to the scale of this upcoming show! Are you excited to see her tackle the project? Or would you have preferred a professional actress? Let us know (below)!

