Tom Holland Reveals He's Been Sober For More Than A Year!

Tom Holland is making his health a priority!

The Spider-Man star recently revealed he’s been sober now for well over a year — and he intends to stay that way!

Related: Zendaya & Tom Holland Flaunt Rare PDA At Usher Concert In Vegas — LOOK!!

The 26-year-old actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday as part of a promotional push for his upcoming Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. Working on that show has been a game-changer for Zendaya‘s boo, as he explained to the outlet. His character is an anti-social man arrested after a shooting — and to dig into preparation for that role, the star of the silver screen had to look very deep into his own psyche.

He told EW (below):

“Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about [the characters] Danny and Billy’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life.”

And he took it even further than just tracking the traits! In the promotional chat, Holland confirmed he’s become better at “recognizing triggers” that have pushed him to consume things like alcohol and other substances in his personal life. With it, he’s made a change: Holland revealed to the outlet that he has been “sober” for a year and four months now!!

Good for him!

So, that’s an amazing update for the A-lister. He didn’t specify which substance(s) he has backed off from in the last 16 months, but it’s a remarkable achievement nonetheless! Snaps and claps!

And it’s not the only thing that has come out of shooting The Crowded Room. Holland also spoke to the mag about how the upcoming show’s heavy subject matter weighed down on him quite a bit:

“I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing. But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.”

After nine months of filming this forthcoming Apple TV+ series, the Uncharted actor considered doing some drastic things to try to “distance” himself from his troubling character:

“I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life. I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. … It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Whoa!

FWIW, Holland has previously spoken publicly about alcohol consumption.

Related: Jennifer Lopez SLAMMED By Fans For ‘Money Grab’ Alcohol Move Despite Not Drinking!

In April of 2020, during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live right in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave, Holland joked about being “drunk all the time.” When host Jimmy Kimmel asked whether the Marvel star and his then-roommates were having any issues with lockdown, Tom replied:

“Not really ‘cause we’re drunk all the time. I actually said this weekend that I was going to stop drinking for a week, I was going to have a week off. And then literally Monday morning, Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of [Reynolds’ Aviator brand] gin.”

From that to this in a few years’ time, then.

Good for Tom as he makes a major move for his own personal health and well-being. Happy for him!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via WENN/Avalon]