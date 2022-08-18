Christina Hall's Daughter Taylor Is Growing Up Fast -- Look!

Where did the time go!?

That’s what Christina Hall is wondering after going on a shopping trip with her daughter, Taylor, who looks ever the pre-teen in a new snap!

This week, the HGTV star took to Instagram to post a pic from the pair’s mother-daughter’s day out together — and to lament about how fast the 11-year-old (whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa) is growing up, right before her eyes!

The 39-year-old captioned the snap:

“Mommy daughter shopping date . The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is . Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!!”

Time sure does fly, so it’s great Christina is documenting these moments while she still can!

Take a look at the adorable pic (below).

[Image via HGTV/Instagram]