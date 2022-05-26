Ellen DeGeneres Gives Fans Emotional Goodbye In Final Talkshow Episode -- Watch The Highlights!

After 19 seasons and one career-halting workplace controversy, Ellen DeGeneres has ended her daytime talk show for good.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show kicked off on a poignant note on Thursday morning, with the comedian tearing up as she walked out onto the stage for the last time before delivering her final monologue.

She began:

“Welcome to our very last show, I walked out here 19 years ago and I said that this is the start of a relationship and today is not the end of a relationship, it’s more of a little break. It’s, ‘You can see other talk shows now’ and I might see other audiences once in a while.”

The superstar then reflected on the hardships she faced just to get the show on the air while being an openly gay woman, shortly after her sitcom Ellen was canceled because her character came out as gay. She added:

“20 years ago when we were trying to sell this show, no one thought that this would work. Not because it was a different kind of show, but because I was different. Very few stations wanted to buy the show and here we are 20 years later celebrating this amazing journey together.”

The Finding Dory star went on to share that she wasn’t even allowed to say the word “gay” on air when the show started, telling the audience:

“I said it at home a lot, ‘What are we having for our gay breakfast?’ or ‘Pass the gay salt.’… Sure couldn’t say wife and that’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married and now I say wife all the time… 25 years ago they canceled my sitcom because they didn’t want a lesbian to be in primetime once and week, so I said, okay I’ll be on daytime every day, how about that?”

Gurl truly is a trailblazer!

She continued:

“What a beautiful, beautiful journey we have been on together… We have been able to change people’s lives and this show has forever changed my life. It is the greatest experience I have ever had. Beyond my wildest imagination.”

The conclusion of the show follows the comedienne’s “toxic workplace” controversy last year. At least the star can say she’s ending on a better note?

Ellen, tWitch, and the entire studio audience danced together for the last time to the song Best of My Love. Watch her final monologue (below).

After interviewing Jennifer Aniston — Ellen’s very first guest in 2003 — P!nk, and Billie Eilish, the comedienne gave her final goodbye. Watch clips from each segment (below).

