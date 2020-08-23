Ellen DeGeneres Says She’ll Be ‘Talking To Fans’ Upon Returning To Talk Show Set Next Month

Ellen DeGeneres isn’t going to leave this summer’s endless controversies behind her without addressing things with her fans.

So she said when stopped by the media during an outing in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday afternoon, where she was spotted out having lunch and eventually approached by paparazzi.

The 62-year-old comedian was mum about the future of her show, and didn’t have much to say about the toxic workplace and bullying accusations, but she did confirm with a DailyMail.com reporter that she would be “talking to my fans” in the wake of all the allegations sweeping across the entertainment news world over the past several months.

From there, DeGeneres was tight-lipped as could be, opting to hop into a car and drive off upon leaving the restaurant. Understandably, she wasn’t in a mood to stick around and chat. Of course, it leaves us wondering exactly what “talking” to fans really means… an explanation? An apology? Probably a full address of the situation over the summer and where she and The Ellen Show could possibly go from here?

Of course, the New Orleans native’s eponymous talk show has been off the air for the last few months and she’s been laying relatively low throughout thanks to summer reruns, anyways. The coronavirus pandemic quarantine has further cut off filming for pretty much all of Hollywood, too, so it’s been a slow year away from the cameras — and not a bad time to at last publicly escape these endless controversies. To that end, though, there has been a big build-up of anticipation for whatever may come when it returns to filming new, live shows, likely at some point next month.

Most recently, three high-level producers were fired from Ellen’s talk show, and it appears restructuring and major changes behind-the-scenes are imminent even beyond that. The real litmus test moving forward will be how low-level production staff — interns, production assistants, etc. — are treated by the higher-ups as time moves on. Here’s hoping for good news…

And slowly but surely, Ellen has had more and more celebs come to her defense over time, too; just recently, both Kevin Hart and Sofia Vergara have publicly waged war on the comedian’s behalf, proving there are some people who still support the funny woman even as her career comes crashing down around her in other respects.

Now, it looks like everything will culminate with DeGeneres reaching out directly to her fans here soon, presumably upon her return to daytime TV and taping new shows every week. Goodness knows we’ll be on the edge of our seats watching to see what she has to say about all this!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off with your take on Ellen and this whole controversy, down in the comments (below)!

