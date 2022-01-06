Got A Tip?

Sesame Street

If You Haven't Come Across Sassy Elmo Videos On Twitter This Week, Are You Truly Living??

elmo : clips of elmo being sassy on sesame street go viral on twitter

One of the first Twitter trends of the year is nostalgic, wholesome, AND hilarious.

If we had to guess the first viral celeb of the year, we probably wouldn’t have picked one of the denizens of Sesame Street — but we’re pretty happy how it all shook out! Unless you’ve been living under a rock (and don’t even get us started on those!), you probably noticed that Elmo is having a huge moment right now. One particular 2004 Sesame Street episode, titled “Elmo feels he’s treated unfairly by Rocco,” has been making the rounds on Twitter, and Elmo’s sassy reaction proves that the stars really are just like us.

Throughout the episode, the little red puppet grows increasingly frustrated with his friend Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco. Zoe wants to include Rocco in their activities, but as Elmo accurately observes, a rock can’t jump, play, speak, or eat. And when Zoe gives Rocco a cookie instead of Elmo, he really loses his cool. Ch-ch-check out the hilarious clip (below):

After one Twitter user shared Elmo’s VERY relatable reaction, the Sesame Street star began trending on the app. Some other Rocco moments (below) started to spread:

People also weighed in on – and memed the hell out of – the feud (below), which made it all the more hysterical.

The feud got so big that Elmo’s official Twitter account weighed in, writing on Wednesday:

“Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!

Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco.”

He added:

“Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious.”

LOLz!

The Rocco feud isn’t even the only Elmo moment going viral this week. Other popular clips show off the Muppet’s very specific accent, like the way he represents “New York” or his particular way of pronouncing “balsamic vinegar”:

Or this snippet from the Sesame Street song I Wonder, What If, Let’s Try featuring Hailee Steinfeld – a sound which has been used over 100,000 times on TikTok:

Twitter also uncovered another feud between Elmo and Jimmy Fallon that left us in stitches:

OMG, these clips are just what we needed to start our 2022 off right! We’re definitely #TeamElmo when it comes to the Rocco feud. We mean, even Elmo needs to blow off some steam sometimes! What about U, Perezcious readers – what’s your favorite Elmo moment? Let us know in the comments (below)!

Jan 06, 2022 10:36am PDT

