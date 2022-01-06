If You Haven't Come Across Sassy Elmo Videos On Twitter This Week, Are You Truly Living??

One of the first Twitter trends of the year is nostalgic, wholesome, AND hilarious.

If we had to guess the first viral celeb of the year, we probably wouldn’t have picked one of the denizens of Sesame Street — but we’re pretty happy how it all shook out! Unless you’ve been living under a rock (and don’t even get us started on those!), you probably noticed that Elmo is having a huge moment right now. One particular 2004 Sesame Street episode, titled “Elmo feels he’s treated unfairly by Rocco,” has been making the rounds on Twitter, and Elmo’s sassy reaction proves that the stars really are just like us.

Throughout the episode, the little red puppet grows increasingly frustrated with his friend Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco. Zoe wants to include Rocco in their activities, but as Elmo accurately observes, a rock can’t jump, play, speak, or eat. And when Zoe gives Rocco a cookie instead of Elmo, he really loses his cool. Ch-ch-check out the hilarious clip (below):

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

After one Twitter user shared Elmo’s VERY relatable reaction, the Sesame Street star began trending on the app. Some other Rocco moments (below) started to spread:

Elmo vs Rocko the greatest rivalry of all time pic.twitter.com/4aRbR6OUAS — ko (@formermerc) January 4, 2022

DAWG! elmo has had enough with the shenanigans lol! i shouldn’t be laughing at this pic.twitter.com/Sp1uB8YpGo — ᴊᴏɴɴʏ ᴊᴜᴋᴇʙᴏx ????✨ (@jonnyjukeboxx) January 4, 2022

People also weighed in on – and memed the hell out of – the feud (below), which made it all the more hysterical.

Elmo logging on to Twitter this morning pic.twitter.com/14NjIpMT1a — Bunny Dragon (@DisneyDragon) January 6, 2022

That rock did something to Elmo and imma find out what happened. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) January 5, 2022

on one hand, Elmo is a petty king. on the other, Zoe is a gaslighting legend. truly I cannot pick a side here, I revere them both — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 5, 2022

“You can’t have that cookie, Elmo, Rocco wants to eat it!”

“HOW?!? How is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe?!” https://t.co/0mzq2RHU43 pic.twitter.com/dTaiKDFZ3n — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 4, 2022

The feud got so big that Elmo’s official Twitter account weighed in, writing on Wednesday:

“Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha! Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco.”

He added:

“Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious.”

LOLz!

The Rocco feud isn’t even the only Elmo moment going viral this week. Other popular clips show off the Muppet’s very specific accent, like the way he represents “New York” or his particular way of pronouncing “balsamic vinegar”:

PLS WHY IS ELMO SO FUNNY????? pic.twitter.com/AsFowauub2 — alyssa 🙂 (@sh4lissa) January 3, 2022

Bro Elmo saying “Balsamic Vinegar” killed me…yuhhhh Hearddddd pic.twitter.com/F8QPu9znlp — G (@AngelGinet) January 6, 2022

Or this snippet from the Sesame Street song I Wonder, What If, Let’s Try featuring Hailee Steinfeld – a sound which has been used over 100,000 times on TikTok:

THIS HAS BEEN MAKING ME LOSE MY SHIT FOR DAYS. WHY DOES HE SAY PAPER TOWEL ROLL LIKE THAT??????? pic.twitter.com/dplhOfu9Aw — rowan ? (@grimgirlfriend) December 18, 2021

Twitter also uncovered another feud between Elmo and Jimmy Fallon that left us in stitches:

The way Elmo walked off is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/xl6aiHcAOE — CORRIE TESFAYE (@FATDEVILGIRL) April 15, 2021

OMG, these clips are just what we needed to start our 2022 off right! We’re definitely #TeamElmo when it comes to the Rocco feud. We mean, even Elmo needs to blow off some steam sometimes! What about U, Perezcious readers – what’s your favorite Elmo moment? Let us know in the comments (below)!

