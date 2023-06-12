Elon Musk Couldn’t Resist From Trolling Megan Fox Amid Controversy Over Sons’ ‘Girls Clothes’

Elon Musk may have just messed with the wrong momma.

Over the weekend, Robby Starbuck, who ran for US Congress in 2022, made some pretty messed up claims about Megan Fox and her three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. In case you didn’t see, he tweeted a photo of the Transformers star and her three children in which her oldest son, Noah, is wearing a dress. He claimed that he “used to live in the same gated community” as the family about five years ago, and that he once heard two of Fox’s sons having a “breakdown” over their clothing:

“These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

Absolutely disgusting to make a claim you clearly know nothing about!

Related: Where Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Stand Today!

Baby daddy Brian soon stepped in to strike down the hurtful chatter, writing in a statement to TMZ:

“There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship. As a society I hope we continue to push to be better. This Robby Starbuck person is full of s**t, and I have no idea who he is.”

Then, Megan addressed the whole situation herself, writing on Instagram Saturday night:

“exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe. i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here. you f**ked with the wrong witch”

Okay, both parents chimed in to shut down the discussion, so that’s a pretty good indication to fall back from trolling, right? Well, the SpaceX founder just didn’t seem to get that hint.

Related: Megan Unloads About Her ‘Public Crucifixion’ In Hollywood

Sunday, he took to Twitter to share that he was “Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft and Propaganda.” Many users quickly began drawing a line to Megan’s recent statement, in which she referred to herself as a “witch,” and shared she would be the perfect person for the job. However, one user said she’s “bad at propaganda,” which Elon responded with, “Nobody is perfect.”

Nobody is perfect — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

Ooof. It’s not like he was technically speaking negatively on her or the situation she’s been wrapped up in, but, it’s like, come on, dude. You could have just said nothing at all! We just know we certainly wouldn’t be messing with the protective momma bear!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Real Time with Bill Maher & ABC/YouTube]