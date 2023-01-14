Elvis Star Olivia DeJonge Honors Late Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Forever Indebted To Her’

Olivia DeJonge, the actress who portrayed Priscilla Presley in the film Elvis, is paying respects to the late Lisa Marie Presley.

As you know, the 54-year-old singer-songwriter passed away on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest earlier that day at her home in Calabasas. Since the heartbreaking news broke, many celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Lisa, including Olivia. The 24-year-old star took to Instagram Story, writing:

“Shattered. Privileged to have felt her magnificent presence. And forever indebted to her, for the kindness and love she showed me, and the entire Elvis family. All of my love to Priscilla, Riley, Harper and Finley.”

This statement comes after Austin Butler shared a message, telling NBC News that his “heart is completely shattered” for the Presley family:

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Baz Luhrmann also spoke about Lisa’s “warmth” when posting a tribute on social media, expressing:

“Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Clearly, Lisa was loved by so many people. We continue to send love and light to her friends and family during this painful time.

