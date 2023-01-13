Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler’s Golden Globes Interview 2 Days Before Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley sure knew how to make an entrance.

Just two days before her tragic passing after suffering a cardiac arrest, Elvis Presley’s daughter couldn’t help but sing Austin Butler’s praises for his Golden Globe-winning portrayal of her iconic father. While the nominee was being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet Tuesday night, Lisa Marie stole everybody’s attention when she crashed his Q&A, playfully asking, “What, did I photobomb you?”

The late So Lovely singer went on to call Austin’s performance in the 2022 biopic Elvis “truly mindblowing.” She gushed of the Baz Luhrmann-directed blockbuster:

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

She optimistically added, “I hope he wins” referring to Austin’s Best Actor nomination. See the full clip (below):

The 31-year-old did in fact go on to win Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for the emotional retelling of the Can’t Help Falling In Love singer’s story, for which he thanked the Presley family on stage, saying:

“Thank you guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

See (below):

How could we ever have known at the time that would be the last time we ever saw Lisa Marie…? Ugh, our hearts are completely broken for her family.

What are your thoughts on her final pubic appearance? Let us know in the comments down below. Rest in peace.

