Emilia Clarke & Jason Momoa Treated Fans To A Mini Game Of Thrones Reunion!

Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen have finally reunited!!!

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke got together for a mini Game of Thrones reunion on Saturday night while celebrating the birthday of the hit series co-creator David Benioff. Both actors shared smiling shots of each other, including one where the 42-year-old hunk playfully swept Clarke off her feet. Clarke wrote in the caption alongside the sweet snapshot:

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.”

Related: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Fires Back At Disney CEO Calling The Upcoming Film An ‘Experiment’

She also included the hashtags that read “drinking with Drogo I’m amazed we survived” and “like he never left.” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Of course, the excited feelings were mutual as Momoa replied in the comments section:

“Love u forever moon of my life.”

The Aquaman star also penned a similar sentiment in a post alongside multiple pictures of the 34-year-old and Benioff, saying:

“MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever.”

AW! Take a look (below):

As fans know, Clarke played the Mother of Dragons for all eight seasons of the HBO show but continued her close friendship with her on-screen love interest after he was killed off in season one. However, this appears to be their first reunion since the coronavirus pandemic began back in March 2020. The duo were last seen together on social media back in October 2019, when they hung out with Kit Harington for her 33rd birthday:

Reactions to the reunion, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Emilia Clarke/Instagram]