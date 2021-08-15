Michelle Branch Announces Pregnancy After Suffering From Miscarriage Last Year

Michelle Branch has a baby on the way!

The 38-year-old singer announced that she and her husband Patrick Carney are expecting their second child together. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Rhys, and she is also mom to a 16-year-old daughter Owen whom she shares with ex-husband Teddy Landau. On Sunday, Branch shared the happy news in an Instagram post showing off a batch of scones she made to satisfy some of her pregnancy cravings. She wrote:

“You know you’re pregnant when… Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarner was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of clotted cream.”

Addressing the pregnancy part, the momma continued to express both excitement and unease for her bun in the oven, saying:

“Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022! *recipe is @nigellalawson, duh.”

So exciting!!! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

In case you didn’t know, the Everywhere hitmaker, unfortunately, experienced a miscarriage sometime in December 2020. She revealed to fans on the ‘gram at the time:

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet.’ December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf**ker!).”

Fortunately, she had the support of her friends and family during the difficult time. The Breathe crooner continued:

“But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx.”

Congratulations to Michelle and Patrick! We are so happy for you!

