Budding Romance?? Emilia Clarke Spotted With Matt Smith In London!

Is there romance in the air?!

It seems like it could be that way for Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith, who were spotted looking extra friendly on Friday evening in the Soho neighborhood of London!

It’s unclear where the Prince (The Crown) and Princess (Game of Thrones) were headed, but they’ve actually known each other for quite some time! Back in 2015, the British actors starred together in Terminator Genisys, so it’s possible this is just a case of old friends catching up… but there’s also a chance it could be something more!

Related: Emilia Clarke Reveals What ‘Annoyed’ Her About Game Of Thrones Finale

The 33-year-old wore white flared pants and brown suede boots, while her companion rocked a white t-shirt, gray jacket, and black trousers. Of course, they were both all smiles during their stroll!! See the pictures HERE.

When they met while working on the flick, Miz Clarke was linked to their sci-fi film’s co-star Jai Courtney, while Mr. Smith was dating his Pride and Prejudice and Zombies co-star Lily James, who he had met a year prior.

Previously, Emilia was linked to Seth MacFarlane from 2012 until 2013 before later sparking dating rumors with James Franco after splitting from the Family Guy creator. And as for the Doctor Who star, it’s not clear when he and Lily called it quits after nearly five years together, but it’s assumed to have been around mid-2019 after the couple had not been seen publicly for a few months. She is now rumored to be seeing Chris Evans.

While both stars have been mum about past romances, Lily did clue Marie Claire UK in on what it was like dating a fellow actor during a July 2018 sit-down:

“You have to trust that things won’t go away if you stop for a bit. I haven’t really stopped, and I don’t think that’s a feasible way to work. For me, eventually, that’s not the lifestyle I want. That’s not only with regards to my relationship with Matt but with my friends and family. There’s so much you miss. That’s why I know I can’t keep working at this intensity. I finish a job; Matt starts one.”

So, what do U think?! Are Matt and Emilia couple material?? They look pretty dashing together if you ask us. Let us know (below) in the comments!!

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN.]