Emily In Paris Star Lucas Bravo Admits He Absolutely HATES Being ‘Famous’!

Lucas Bravo has some thoughts about his new celebrity status following the success of Emily in Paris!



As fans know, the 33-year-old actor made his debut on the first season of the Netflix series in 2020, playing Lily Collins‘ character hot neighbor and main love interest. The part of Gabriel marked his first breakout after starring in a few short films and television shows in France. And while some may assume Bravo loves his newfound popularity, it turns out he believes fame is not all it’s cracked up to be. In fact, it sounds like he seriously hates it!

In an interview with The Times published on Tuesday, the model opened up about becoming a “heartthrob overnight” when Emily in Paris dropped last year, saying:

“I’ve been working for this for ten years … feeling like you’re going in the right direction … Then I was just like a heartthrob overnight. It feels a bit rushed. Too much attention for the quality of work I provided. I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It’s just smoke. It doesn’t mean anything.”

Damn, tell us how you really feel about it!

Although the show put him on the map, Bravo confessed that he is often frustrated with being typecast due to his appearance, which he finds prevents him from getting more complex roles:

“You can’t be aesthetically beautiful and be smart or have depth. I kept getting roles like the dumb gym teacher. It’s hard to break that image. I’m not complaining, of course, but it’s a reality. I’m, like, this objectified overnight thing.”

The French star noted that the experience has made him “very self-aware,” explaining:

“Because when you think about that word and the people it encapsulates, you see always a healthy, good-looking, ripped person – and I’m not that.”

Clarifying that he is “healthy,” Bravo then detailed that “all the little things that define who you are and make you human” can also be “perceived like a flaw” in society. And while he may have strong opinions about fame, he also understands the bright side to his current status:

“I’m Parisian and, of course, we complain all the time. This is our religion. We disagree, and then sometimes it creates a revolution, and sometimes it’s just a year of yellow jackets with no conclusion.”

Fame certainly isn't for everyone!

